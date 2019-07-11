Lost Mickey Mouse toy finds way home after weekend adventure

A mother from Spruce Grove was on a mission to reunite a lost and torn up Mickey Mouse stuffed animal with its owner, after finding him on a park bench.

Woneta Bruce found the Mickey Mouse in Broxton Park on July 4, when she took her daughters to visit the playground.

“I sat on the bench and noticed this Mickey Mouse in the playground area and all his stuffing was out,” she said. “I felt really bad and upset because some little child left it there and now his or her Mickey wasn’t together anymore. I’ve got to fix that.”

A mother in @citysprucegrove found this sad little Mickey Mouse on a bench in Broxton Park and couldn't just leave him there. She took him home, stitched him up and started trying to find his owner. #yeg #SpruceGrove #LostMickey pic.twitter.com/cGFC9pZELZ — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 11, 2019

When her family left the park, they took Mickey with them.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to pick him up, take him home, sew him and up and put him on Facebook and see if anybody claims him,'” Bruce explained.

“Sewing really isn’t something I like to do but I just felt really heartbroken that somebody did that to Mickey because I know how my kids felt when they misplaced their stuffie or their toys and I couldn’t just leave him there, I had to make Mickey better.”

So after a little TLC, this is what the Mickey Mouse stuffy looked like. The mom posted pictures of him on the community page on Facebook – and decided in the meantime, her family would take Mickey out on some adventures. #yeg #SpruceGrove #LostMickey pic.twitter.com/PKWaFlpNcg — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 11, 2019

Then, she had a creative idea, something to add to the family’s summer holidays.

“The girls and I were talking and I said we should go on an adventure with Mickey and just post pictures of Mickey and us doing things until he finds his owner.”

And boy, did Mickey ever have a stellar weekend! He went to the circus where he watched kids ride ponies, a neighbourhood get together where he took part in a picnic and then he had a bath in a showhome.

The lost Mickey went to the circus, in a bouncy castle, and even tried fishing. #yeg #SpruceGrove #LostMickey pic.twitter.com/yEi7HRtaho — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 11, 2019

Mickey visited a grocery store, met some fellow animals at a pet store and got autographs from Mario and Luigi at a local games store.

Bruce and her 14 and 17-year-old daughters taught Mickey how to turn regular old rocks into ladybugs and how to make smores in a toaster oven.

Mickey took a bath in a showhome, made (and ate) cookies and even bought some paintbrushes at a craft supply store. #yeg #SpruceGrove #LostMickey pic.twitter.com/KeIpzMd7IU — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 11, 2019

All of this was documented in pictures and shared on Facebook, in hopes of finding Mickey’s owner.

On Sunday, the call the Bruce family had been waiting for came — Mickey’s owners were on their way. It turns out he belongs to a three-year-old girl. Her mom rushed over to get him.

“When she came over to the house she said, ‘Yeah, that’s my Mickey. He used to be mine when I was a little girl,'” Bruce said.

Mickey also ate a big plate of dinner, bought some games and got autographs from Mario and Luigi, and helped turn some regular old rocks into ladybugs. #yeg #SpruceGrove #LostMickey pic.twitter.com/6CzATxmdPH — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 11, 2019

The family hadn’t even realized that Mickey got left behind before they went camping for the weekend.

“She told me she’d make sure Mickey stayed home and didn’t go to the park anymore,” Bruce laughed.

Bruce sent Mickey home with some extra gifts, including the ladybug rocks the family painted.

“The mom said it was like Christmas in July for her daughter.”