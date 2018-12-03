‘It’s raining stuffed animals’: Hershey Bears sets ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ world record

It was quite the apropos moment for the home crowd at the Hershey Bears game on Sunday as they set the world record for the “Teddy Bear Toss.”

Riley Barber’s power-play goal against the Binghamton Devils in the first period set off the frenzy at the Giant Center as the 10,046 fans in attendance covered the ice with stuffed animals.

The team said 34,798 stuffed toys were tossed onto the ice, shattering a previous world record of 28,815 set by the Calgary Hitmen in December 2015.

The stuffed toys will be donated to over 30 local charities across Central Pennsylvania.

The origins of the teddy bear toss go back 1993 and the Canadian Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers, which started it all.

It has spread around the world and often the players themselves would take the stuffed animals to local hospitals and charities.

It was good news for the Bears all-around on Sunday as they beat the Devils 6-3.