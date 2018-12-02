Five truckloads of teddy bears delivered to KGH patients by Kelowna Rockets

Around 5,000 stuffed animals flew over the boards at Prospera Place Saturday night as the Kelowna Rockets hosted the Saskatoon Blades for their 6th annual Teddy Bear Toss.

All of the bears from last night fill an entire room! @kghfoundation pic.twitter.com/W8fX4ZteDY — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 2, 2018

Each year, WHL teams come together to collect more than 50,000 items for local not-for-profit organizations throughout Western Canada and the pacific northwest U.S.

Fans bring new teddy bears and when the Rockets score their first goal of the game, the fans let the teddy’s rain.

The Rockets donate the bears to the patients of the Kelowna General Hospital over the holidays.

Gavin Hamilton, vice-president of business development, said it is a special event.

“This is always kind of special because people see how many bears land on the ice. It’s a fun event and the one time the fans can throw something on the ice and not get in trouble for it.”

On Sunday, the Rockets players distributed some of the toys to children at the hospital.

A ten-year-old girl threw this elephant with the note inside the bag last night. She'll be happy to know that @Korczak21 made sure they both made it to a child today. pic.twitter.com/waYfMIpPVp — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the Rockets fell 5-4 in overtime to the Blades on Saturday night.

Kelowna will be back in action Dec. 5 when they host the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place for hat Trick Wednesday.