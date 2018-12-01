Junior hockey: Rockets trim Americans in OT; Vees paste Smokies

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 3, Tri-City 2 (OT)

They didn’t outshoot their opponents on Friday, but Kelowna beat Tri-City where it mattered: On the scoreboard.

Leif Mattson scored twice for Kelowna, including the game winner in overtime, as the Rockets edged Tri-City 3-2 in Kennewick, Wash., last night. Heading into yesterday’s contest at the Toyota Center, Kelowna’s goal was to fire more shots on net. On Wednesday, the Rockets lost 2-1 to visiting Vancouver, a setback that saw the home team get outshot 34-21.

.@Mattson_19 jumps on the juicy rebound 20 seconds into overtime! pic.twitter.com/DTSldiIRX5 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 1, 2018

Against Tri-City, the shots were 28-26 for the Americans, though the Rockets held a 10-5 advantage after the first period and 21-17 after 40 minutes. Tri-City outshot Kelowna 11-2 in the third.

Kyle Crosbie also scored for Kelowna (12-15-1-0), which trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 2-1 after two periods. Kyle Olson and Krystof Hrabik replied for Tri-City (14-9-1-0), which tied the game at 19:49 of the third.

Olson made it 1-0 at 16:00 of the first, with Mattson scoring to make it 1-1 at 5:58 of the second. Crosbie then gave Kelowna the lead when he netted his fourth goal of the season at 15:39. In the third, Hrabik forced overtime when he tallied his eighth with Tri-City’s goalie pulled and just 10.3 seconds remaining on the clock. In overtime, Mattson netted his second goal of the night and 11th of the season when a rebound floated onto his stick.

James Porter stopped 26 shots for Kelowna while Beck Warm turned aside 23 shots. Kelowna was 0-for-1 on the power play while Tri-City was 0-for-6. The attendance was 3,480.

It's finally the Teddy Bear Toss game! Join @RocketsRocky in the stands tonight and throw your bears with him! Need a ticket? You're in luck, @sytnews have some available. Catch @Reganrant's notes before you head to the rink.

📰 https://t.co/W3zGYx7U0Q

🎟 https://t.co/rZHhjTdjG5 pic.twitter.com/gQGC5S2eFs — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 1, 2018

Tonight, the Rockets are back home, as they host the Saskatoon Blades (16-9-3-0), which lost 3-2 in overtime to Kamloops on Friday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place. The game will also feature the Rockets’ annual Teddy Bear Toss.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 7, Trail 4

At Trail, Ryan Sandelin scored twice for Penticton as the Vees routed the Smoke Eaters for their Interior Division-leading 19th win of the season.

Eric Linell, David Silye, Mason Snell, Andre Ghantous and Cassidy Bowes also scored for Penticton (19-8-1-2), which now leads the Interior Division with 41 points, three more than second-place Wenatchee (38). The Vees led 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 after 40 minutes.

Here are the highlights from last nights win over the Trail Smoke Eaters pic.twitter.com/udyUtv1Nns — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) December 1, 2018

Owen Ozar, Chase Stevenson, Mack Byers and Spencer McLean replied for Trail (11-14-4-2), which was outshot 42-28. Jack LaFontaine made 24 saves for the Vees, with Adam Marcoux (19 saves, 26 shots) and Logan Terness (16-for-16 in relief) splitting netminding duties for the Smokies.

Penticton was 3-for-5 on the power play while Trail was 0-for-4. The attendance was 1,894.

Vernon 3, Merritt 2

At Vernon, Alex Swetlikoff’s goal midway through the third period stood up as the game winner as the Vipers edged the visiting Centennials.

Connor Marritt and Matt Kowalski also scored for Vernon (11-9-6-3), which led 1-0 after the first and 2-1 after 40 minutes. Swetlikoff made it 3-1 at 13:29 of the third. Christian Sabin, at 9:50 of the second, and Brady Ziemer, at 15:07 of the third, replied for Merritt (18-11-1-1).

Austin Roden stopped 26 of 29 shots for Merritt while Aidan Porter faced 22 shots, stopping 20, for Vernon. The Vipers were 1-for-4 on the power play while the Cents were 1-for-7. The attendance was 1,700.

Wenatchee 8, Salmon Arm 3

At Salmon Arm, the Wild scored early, with four goals in the first period, and late, with another three goals in the third, in bashing the Silverbacks.

Brian Adams, with two goals, P.J. Fletcher, Christophe Fillion, Matt Gosiewski, Lucas Sowder, Nathan Iannone and Blake Bargar score for Wenatchee (18-10-2-0), which led 4-0 after the first period and 5-1 after 40 minutes. Nick Unruh, Jonathan Krahn and Akito Hirose replied for Salmon Arm (14-11-3-0), which was outshot 33-26.

WILD MOVE INTO SECOND PLACE FOLLOWING FRIDAY ROAD WIN RECAP –> https://t.co/BVtLM772Ym pic.twitter.com/uEfrts3Xt2 — Wenatchee Wild (@WenatcheeWild1) December 1, 2018

A tough one against Wenatchee tonight RECAP: https://t.co/uLrjRgzKjW pic.twitter.com/IsY8zATat2 — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) December 1, 2018

Austin Park stopped 23 shots for Wenatchee. For Salmon Arm, Ethan Langenegger took the loss, facing 31 shots and stopping 24. Kobe Grant was 1-for-2 in relief. The Wild were 3-for-4 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 0-for-2. The attendance was 935.

West Kelowna 7, Nanaimo 5

At Nanaimo, the Warriors got off to a strong start, scoring five times in the first, in sinking the Clippers.

Willie Reim and Bennett Norlin, with two goals each, Brandon Dent, Sam Anderson and Lucas Bahn scored for West Kelowna (17-12-0-1), which led 5-1 after the first period and 6-4 after the second. Borlin iced the game with an empty-net goal at 19:13. Devon Mussio, Gunner Wegleitner, Hunor Torzsok, Joshua Bourne and Aiden Hansen-Bukata replied for Nanaimo (12-5-0-0).

WARRIORS WIN 7-5! Great stops from the 🐻🐱 @brockbaier allows @bennett_norlin to score his 2nd of the game in the empty net and the Warriors win the 1st of the 3 game road trip! Next up @cowichancaps ⭐️: @bennett_norlin

⭐️⭐️: @williereim #BCHL pic.twitter.com/xnLoSbBMYb — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) December 1, 2018

Brock Baier faced 41 shots for West Kelowna, stopping 36. For Nanaimo, Landon Pavlisin (23 saves, 26 shots) and Jordan Naylor (2 saves, 5 shots) split goaltending duties. The Warriors were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Clippers were 2-for-3. The attendance was 1,123.

In BCHL action tonight, West Kelowna visits Cowichan Valley (7-17-4-1), Penticton hosts Trail, Wenatchee travels to Vernon and Salmon Arm is in Merritt.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Princeton 4, Golden 1

At Princeton, Jaysen MacLean stopped 34 of 35 shots for Princeton as the Posse corralled the Rockets.

Ethan Schmor, with two goals, Colby Rhodes and Tyler Stinchcombe scored for Princeton (9-13-1-0-2). Riley Egan replied for Golden (12-11-1-0-2). Ryan Baker stopped 24 of 27 shots for Golden. The Posse were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Rockets were 0-for-1. The attendance was 100.

Castlegar 5, Sicamous 4

At Sicamous, Tristan Jones scored twice for Castlegar, including the game-winning goal late in the third period, as the Rebels edged the Eagles.

Colby Winia, Cade McNeil and Eric Nystrom also scored for Castlegar (7-14-1-0-2), which led 2-1 and 3-2 at the period breaks. Aaron Plessis, Josh Olson, Jordan Sheasgreen and Dallas Stewart replied for Sicamous (8-13-2-0-2).

Curt Doyle stopped 26 of 30 shots for Castlegar while Cole Steinke stopped 25 of 30 shtos for Sicamous. The Rebels were 1-for-6 on the power play while the Eagles were 0-for-6. The attendance was not available.

Beaver Valley 5, Revelstoke 3

At Revelstoke, Beaver Valley scored three times in the third to defeat the Grizzlies.

Jared Stocks, Angus Amadio, Ryan Crisalli, Bradley Ross and Michael Hagen scored for Beaver Valley (11-10-2-0-2). The game was tied 1-1 after the first and 2-2 after the second. Revelstoke scorerd early in the third to go ahead 3-2, but the Nitehawks rallied with three goals in the final nine minutes.

Ryan Bedard, Ryan Pereverzoff and Jaden Hay replied for Revelstoke (20-3-0-0-0). Noah Decottignies stopped 38 of 41 shots for the Nitehawks while Liam McGarva stopped 20 of 25 shots for the Grizzlies. Beaver Valley was 1-for-6 on the power play while Revelstoke was 1-for-5. The attendance was not available.

100 Mile House 3, Osoyoos 1

At 100 Mile House, the host Wranglers scored twice in the third period to break a 1-1 tie to defeat the Coyotes.

Kolby Page, Jayce Schweizer and Julien Dewey scored for 100 Mile House (11-10-1-0-2). Tyler Bader, who opened the scoring early in the first period, replied for Osoyoos (9-13-2-0-0).

Daniel Paul stopped 28 of 31 shots for Osoyoos while Miles Minor stopped 16 of 17 shots for 100 Mile House. The Coyotes were 1-for-7 on the power play while the Wranglers were 2-for-6. The attendance was 567.

In KIJHL action tonight, Kelowna (22-0-1-0-2), owners of the league’s best record, hosts Summerland (14-10-1-0-2), North Okanagan (7-17-0-1-0) travels to Princeton, Beaver Valley is in Chase (5-17-2-0-0) and Osoyoos hosts Golden.