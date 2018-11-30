Rockets aiming for more offence tonight in Tri-City

More offence. That’s tonight’s game plan for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets are in Kennewick, Wash., tonight, where they’ll battle the Tri-City Americans. On Wednesday, Kelowna lost 2-1 to the visiting Vancouver Giants. On Saturday, the Rockets will host the Saskatoon Blades.

That Saturday game will also feature the Rockets’ fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss game. But that’s tomorrow. Right now, the Rockets are focused on offence tonight after getting outshot 34-21 on Wednesday.

“We have to get our offence going, we need to get more shots on net,” said Rockets right winger Michael Farren. “We need to start going to the dirty areas and try to bang in some more grittier goals.”

Farren is also a former Blade, having played 133 regular-season games with Saskatoon in two full seasons before getting traded to Kelowna on October 11th. In 21 games this season (8 with Saskatoon, 13 with Kelowna), Farren has one goal and six points.

“I’m pretty excited to play against the old team and see a few of my friends. I really want to get the win against them and rub it in,” said Farren. “It’s going to be a fun game because of teddy bear toss, it’s always fun seeing all of the bears thrown on the ice. The one thing we need to do is keep the energy going after that opening goal.”

Tonight’s tilt in Kennewick will be the third meeting of the season between Kelowna (11-15-1-0) and Tri-City (14-9-0-0). The Rockets posted a 3-2 road win on October 12th while Tri-City took the next night’s game 5-4 in Kelowna. Following Friday, their last meeting of the season will be Wednesday, December 5th at Prospera Place.

Saskatoon (16-9-2-0) is also in action Friday night, with the Blades facing the Kamloops Blazers (9-11-1-1) before heading to Kelowna.