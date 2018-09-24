‘We bless this stuffy’: Stuffed animals join parade of pets at Calgary church

The annual Blessing of the Animals service at a Calgary church is adding an interesting new element this year: for the first time, people are invited to bring along their stuffed animals to be blessed.

It’s quite a change from the usual parade of pets Reverend Natasha Brubaker is used to seeing at the Cathedral Church of the Redeemer.

Dogs and cats have always been the biggest presence at the event, now in its 22nd year, but it’s also included many other creatures.

“I have blessed hamsters, I have blessed snakes, I have blessed chickens,” Brubaker said.

Now getting ready to include stuffed animals, Brubaker invited her eight-year-old son, Thomas, to the church for an early blessing.

Thomas brought his stuffed dolphin, named Georgie.

“He’s my friend,” Thomas said. “He’s very important to be. He comforts me a lot.”

Petting the stuffed dolphin, Brubaker began her blessing.

“We are thankful for special friends who keep us company,” Brubaker said. “So we bless this stuffy and we bless you. May you always be good friends.”

Brubaker said all stuffed animals would be welcome at the blessing.

“Some kids would love to have a pet and for whatever reason, that’s just not possible,” she said. “And so a stuffed animal becomes really close. Some children have stuffies that see them through surgeries and through medical illnesses or through family difficulties, and so it seemed that that was something we should honour.”

The Blessing of the Animals service happens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Cathedral Church of the Redeemer in downtown Calgary.