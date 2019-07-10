30-can beer case used as 2-year-old’s booster seat, driver charged: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged after a case of beer was allegedly used as a two-year-old’s booster seat.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the Municipality of North Perth in southwestern Ontario on Tuesday at around 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Video shows nun being robbed of gold necklace in Markham distraction theft: York police

Police said they found the toddler unharmed sitting on a 30-can case of beer.

The driver was charged with failing to ensure a child was properly seatbelted. Child and Family Services were contacted as well.

BELOW: Family Matters examines the evolution of car seats

Police said the driver was also forced to wait on the side of the road until someone brought a proper child seat.

READ MORE: Evolution of child car seats: From straps and Tot-Guard to 5-point safety harness

OPP said they are taking the opportunity to remind drivers of car seat safety.

Any child that has not reached the age of eight, 80 pounds or four-foot-nine must be secured in some form of booster or child seat, OPP said.