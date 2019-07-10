Video shows nun being robbed of gold necklace in Markham distraction theft: York police

York Regional Police have released surveillance video they say appears to show a nun being robbed in an alleged distraction theft in Markham.

Police said in a release that on June 18, three suspects in a small black SUV pulled into a parking lot on Risebrough Circuit and waved the nun over.

A woman in the vehicle reportedly requested the nun provide a prayer for a dying family member. In return, police say the suspect then put a chain necklace and ring on the nun’s finger, saying it was a “thank you.”

Police said that as the suspects drove off, the nun realized a gold necklace she had been wearing was gone.

The female suspect is described as a woman in her 30s with a heavy build and long, dirty blond hair. At the time of the alleged incident, she was wearing a white, flowered long-sleeve shirt.

A second suspect is described as a man with tanned skin, short black hair in a buzz cut and a short, full black beard.

There is no description of the third suspect at this time.

Police said they released the video as a reminder for residents to be careful when being approached by or speaking with strangers.

Investigators said there have been multiple reported distraction thefts in the city lately.

In recent months, other police services, including forces in Durham and Halton, have also warned residents of distraction thefts in their regions.