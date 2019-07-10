2 men facing charges in connection to several incidents in Barrie: police

Two men, aged 27 and 24, are facing a number of charges in connection to a slew of incidents in Barrie that date back to May 24, police say.

The 27-year-old is facing two counts of break and enters that occurred on Duckworth Street on May 24 and on Ottaway Avenue on Sunday, police say.

According to officers, the suspect was also involved with a theft at the Walmart on Bayfield Street on Sunday, when three PlayStation 4 gaming consoles were taken.

The 27-year-old man is also facing three additional charges of possession of property obtained by crime, police say, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Aug. 7.

Police say the 24-year-old man is allegedly responsible for a violent robbery that occurred on Friday at 41 Dunlop St. E., a theft from the Shoppers Drug Mart located at the Wellington Plaza last Wednesday, and the assault and theft from the Walmart on Sunday.

According to officers, the 24-year-old is also responsible for an unreported assault on his co-accused that occurred on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is charged with four counts of probation breach, one count of robbery, two counts of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of uttering threats, police add.

He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, officers say.

