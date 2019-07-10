South Simcoe police searching for 24-year-old missing Bradford man

South Simcoe police are searching for a 24-year-old man who was reported missing in Bradford and was last seen Monday afternoon.

Sabian De Long was last seen in Bradford in the area of 6th Line and Simcoe Road at about 3 p.m., police say.

According to officers, there are concerns for his well-being.

De Long was last seen wearing dark pants, a grey T-shirt and a black baseball hat with a white skull logo and carrying a coloured backpack, police say.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141.

