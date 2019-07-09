Chicago Blackhawks ink No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach
The Chicago Blackhawks have signed their first pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Kirby Dach, to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Dach, 18, was drafted third overall on June 21 in Vancouver.
The centreman for the Saskatoon Blades was one of seven Western Hockey League (WHL) players taken in the first round.
In his second full season with the Blades, Dach recorded 25 goals and 48 assists in 62 games. He also had 22 multi-point games, highlighted by a pair of five-point performances.
During the 2019 WHL playoffs, Dach recorded eight points in 10 games.
The Blades originally selected the native of St. Albert, Alta., second overall in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.
His contract with Chicago, announced on June 8, carries an annual average value of $925,000.
Saskatoon opens its 2019-20 pre-season on the road against the Regina Pats on Aug. 30.
