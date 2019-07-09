Chicago Blackhawks ink No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed their first pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Kirby Dach, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Dach, 18, was drafted third overall on June 21 in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Dream come true for Schenn family as Stanley Cup visits Saskatoon fire station

The centreman for the Saskatoon Blades was one of seven Western Hockey League (WHL) players taken in the first round.

In his second full season with the Blades, Dach recorded 25 goals and 48 assists in 62 games. He also had 22 multi-point games, highlighted by a pair of five-point performances.

During the 2019 WHL playoffs, Dach recorded eight points in 10 games.

The Blades originally selected the native of St. Albert, Alta., second overall in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

WATCH (June 21, 2019): Draft dream about to come true for Saskatoon Blades’ Kirby Dach

His contract with Chicago, announced on June 8, carries an annual average value of $925,000.

Watch #HawksProspects this summer at @fifththirdarena! 2019 #NHLDraft selections Kirby Dach, Alex Vlasic and Michal Teply highlight the prospects attending this summer's Development Camp on July 15-19. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/AZOGNtaKyR — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 9, 2019

Saskatoon opens its 2019-20 pre-season on the road against the Regina Pats on Aug. 30.

Related Chicago Blackhawks select Saskatoon Blades centre Kirby Dach 3rd overall at draft