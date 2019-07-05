Dream come true for Schenn family as Stanley Cup visits Saskatoon fire station

It was a dream come true for a Saskatoon family as the Stanley Cup arrived at Fire Station No. 1 on Friday.

The trophy made a quick stop at the Saskatoon fire station, thanks to St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn.

The 27-year-old NHLer celebrated his championship with friends and family, including his father Jeff Schenn, who is a battalion chief with the Saskatoon Fire Department.

“It’s still sinking in right now that you’re a Stanley Cup champion. This is something you dream of as a kid for a long time. You just kind of wish every hockey player of some sort can experience that. It’s an unbelievable feeling … pretty lucky and fortunate to have a chance to win this thing,” Brayden said.

“It’s a pretty cool trophy. A lot of people want to see it obviously. At the end of the day, you try and please everyone or try and get it to see as many people as possible. It’s tough, you only get 10, 12 hours with it so this thing’s on a tight schedule, you wish you could have it longer.”

Brayden also took it to ACT Arena, where he grew up playing.

St. Louis won the 2019 Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins in June. Saskatchewan players Tyler Bozak and Jaden Schwartz, who were also on the winning team’s roster, are bringing the Stanley Cup to the legislative building in Regina on July 6.

“It’s huge. It is in Saskatchewan three days in a row right … Saskatchewan has produced a lot of great hockey players so it’s pretty special to bring it back to Saskatoon,” Brayden said.

It was also a dream come true for his brother, Luke Schenn, who’s a fellow NHLer just recently signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I heard from many parents that one of the happiest guys in the building (when the Blues won) was my brother so that’s pretty cool to hear. Obviously he’s an NHL player, he wants to win one himself so hopefully one day he gets that chance,” Brayden said.

“We went down to Game 5, 6 and 7 and supported him. I was more nervous watching him then I would be playing myself so we’re just so proud as a family and glad we get to celebrate and spend the day here with the cup,” Luke said.

“There’s no question as the older brother, you don’t want to be shown-up by your little brother so I’m not done yet, not retired yet. And maybe there’s still a window, but in saying that, I couldn’t be more proud of Brayden.”

Both brothers played for the Saskatoon Contacts of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League at different times.