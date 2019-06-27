Dave King among 2019 inductees named for Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame

Dave King headlines a group of nine people and two teams being inducted into the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame.

King is a former NHL and Team Canada coach, who also spent time with the Saskatoon Blades and University of Saskatchewan Huskies early in his career.

He said his biggest satisfaction over the years is seeing players he coached enter coaching.

“I still always go back to the people I coached, you know the individuals I’ve coached and how well they’ve done with their careers,” King said.

“I think for me, my biggest source of satisfaction is when I see guys I’ve coached go into coaching because I know that it must have been a reasonable experience, you didn’t turn them off to coaching, and that’s a good thing.”

King is one of five builders being called to the hall in 2019.

Others builders are Dale Clancy and Al Mitchell – longtime officials in wrestling and football respectively – Johnny Marciniuk, a founding member of the Friends of the Bowl Foundation, and Lawrence Beatty in softball.

Triathlete Fiona Cribb, fencer Donna Saworski, two-time Olympic rowing medalist Jake Wetzel and former CFL player Terry Lehne are being inducted in the athletes’ category.

“I’ve often looked at the pictures of the people that were in there in the past and never thought that mine might meet that level so it is really nice,” Cribbs said.

The 2012 and 2014 Merle Kopach curling teams and the 2005 Optimist Twirling Connection baton team are the two teams being inducted.

The 1989 Jeux Canada Games Foundation is being honoured as the sports organization of the year.