Chicago Blackhawks select Saskatoon Blades centre Kirby Dach 3rd overall at NHL Entry Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks have used the third overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft to select Kirby Dach.

The draft is taking place June 21-22 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

The 18-year-old Saskatoon Blades centre was ranked third amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its final rankings.

He was drafted by the Blades second overall in the 2016 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft.

The six-foot-four product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., completed his second full season with Saskatoon in April, tallying 25 goals and 48 assists in 62 games. During 10 playoff games, he recorded eight points.

Dach is the 17th Blade selected in the first round.

Only former Blades Wendel Clark, first by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1985, and Blair Chapman, second by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1976, were drafted higher from the WHL club.

Also drafted third from the Blades were Ralph Klassen, by California Golden Seals in 1975, and Curtis Leschyshyn, 3rd by Quebec Nordiques in 1988.

Rounds two through seven of the draft will take place on Saturday.

American centre Jack Hughes went first overall to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.