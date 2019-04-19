Sports
April 19, 2019 2:08 pm

Saskatoon, Prince Albert hosting CHL Canada-Russia games

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon Blades forward Kirby Dach has quietly worked his way to becoming a top NHL prospect.

A A

Saskatoon and Prince Albert, Sask., will each host a game in the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

The six-game series pits CHL players who are junior national team candidates against the Russian junior national team.

Story continues below

Team Canada uses the games in as part of the evaluation process for the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

READ MORE: Budweiser get to host CHL Canada-Russia series for a third time

“The Canada and Russia rivalry is like no other in hockey and continues to ignite passion among the players competing on the ice and for the fans following along in CHL communities across the country,” CHL president David Branch said.

“This is a showcase of our league’s best players and the stars who will proudly don the maple leaf at Christmas as members of Canada’s National Junior Team in pursuit of gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic.”

The games in Saskatchewan will feature players from the Western Hockey League (WHL).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades centre Kirby Dach ranked 3rd ahead of 2019 NHL Entry Draft

Saskatoon Blades forward Kirby Dach was selected as a member of Team WHL in last year’s series and is expected to take on a larger role in 2019.

Dach is currently ranked third among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Saskatoon game is on Nov. 13 and the teams will meet again the following evening in Prince Albert.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Russia Series
CHL
CHL Canada Russia
Hockey
IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship
Kirby Dach
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Team Canada
Team WHL
WHL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.