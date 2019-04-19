Saskatoon, Prince Albert hosting CHL Canada-Russia games

Saskatoon and Prince Albert, Sask., will each host a game in the 2019 CIBC Canada-Russia Series.

The six-game series pits CHL players who are junior national team candidates against the Russian junior national team.

Team Canada uses the games in as part of the evaluation process for the IIHF world junior hockey championship.

“The Canada and Russia rivalry is like no other in hockey and continues to ignite passion among the players competing on the ice and for the fans following along in CHL communities across the country,” CHL president David Branch said.

“This is a showcase of our league’s best players and the stars who will proudly don the maple leaf at Christmas as members of Canada’s National Junior Team in pursuit of gold at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic.”

The games in Saskatchewan will feature players from the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Saskatoon Blades forward Kirby Dach was selected as a member of Team WHL in last year’s series and is expected to take on a larger role in 2019.

Dach is currently ranked third among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Saskatoon game is on Nov. 13 and the teams will meet again the following evening in Prince Albert.