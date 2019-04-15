Saskatoon Blades centre Kirby Dach ranked 3rd ahead of 2019 NHL Entry Draft

Saskatoon Blades forward Kirby Dach was ranked third by NHL Central Scouting in its final rankings released on Monday amongst North American skaters.

The 18-year-old centre was originally drafted by the Blades second overall in the 2016 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft.

A six-foot-four product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Dach just completed his second full season in Saskatoon tallying 25 goals and 48 assists in 62 games. During 10 playoff bouts, he recorded eight points.

Dach was among three players on the team who made the rankings lists on Monday.

Blades rookie Emil Malysjev was ranked 192nd for North American skaters. The 17-year-old Swedish defender finished his first WHL season with 17 points after being selected in the 2018 CHL import draft.

Goaltender Nolan Maier, 18, debuted on the list Monday at No. 22 for North American goalies.

The Yorkton native was named the WHL Vaughn Goaltender of the Month for March. In nine appearances during the month, Maier posted a 9-0-0-0 record while maintaining a .930 save percentage and two shutouts.

Saskatoon’s playoff hopes were shut down by the Prince Albert Raiders in the second round on April 14 at SaskTel Centre.

The 2019 NHL Entry Draft will take place June 21-22 in Vancouver.