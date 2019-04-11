Nolan Maier shines as Saskatoon Blades even up series with Prince Albert Raiders

Nolan Maier once again shone in net as the Saskatoon Blades evened up their Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff series with the Prince Albert Raiders.

Maier made 43 saves, including 21 in the first period, as the Blades downed the Raiders 4-1 on Wednesday.

Prince Albert got on the scoreboard first when Dante Hannoun scored a shorthanded goal at the 11:15 mark of the first period.

Max Gerlach scored his first goal of the series at 12:02 of the second period on the power play to tie the game.

Saskatoon took the lead 71 seconds later when Tristen Robins converted Gerlach’s pass to score his second goal of the playoffs.

Gerlach picked up his third point of the net assisting of Kyle Crnkovic’s goal late in the third period to extend the Blades lead.

Eric Florchuk rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter.

Ian Scott made 35 saves in net for the Raiders.

The best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal is now tied at two games apiece.

The team heads back to Prince Albert for Game 5 on Friday, with Game 6 on Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon.

The winner will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Eastern Conference Championship. The Oil Kings beat the Calgary Hitmen 6-0 on Wednesday to sweep their series.