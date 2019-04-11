Sports
April 11, 2019 1:09 am

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, April 10, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
CALGARY – Dylan Myskiw stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Edmonton Oil Kings routed the Calgary Hitmen 6-0 on Wednesday to win their second-round Western Hockey League playoff series.

Edmonton swept the best-of-seven series in four games. The Oil Kings will face the winner of the series between the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders.

Scott Atkinson’s goal less than five minutes into the first period was the winner for Edmonton, which also got goals from Quinn Benjafield, Jake Neighbours, Vince Loschiavo, Wyatt McLeod and Andrew Fyten.

Carl Stankowski combined with Jack McNaughton for 31 saves for Calgary.

The Oil Kings scored on their one power play and the Hitmen were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

BLADES 4 RAIDERS 1

SASKATOON —Tristen Robins put away the eventual winner 13:!3 into the second period as the Blades tied their series with Prince Albert 2-2.

Max Gerlach, Kyle Crnkovic and Eric Florchuk also scored for the Blades.

Dante Hannoun replied for the Raiders.

CHIEFS 3 SILVERTIPS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Adam Beckman’s goal early in the third period was the winner as the Chiefs took a commanding 3-0 lead in their series with Everett.

Ethan McIndoe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan rounded out the attack for Spokane.

Robbie Holmes scored for the Silvertips.

