April 8, 2019 8:48 am

Prince Albert Raiders down Saskatoon Blades, go up 2-0 in series

The Prince Albert Raiders scored twice early in the third period as they came from behind to down the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 on Sunday in Game 2 of their Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff series.

The Blades were up 2-0 late in the second period when Zack Hayes scored his first goal of the playoffs with 29 seconds on the clock to cut the lead in half.

The Raiders tied it up 1:34 into the third period after Dante Hannoun snapped a shot past Nolan Maier.

Prince Albert scored the game-winning goal 37 seconds later on the power play when Sean Montgomery banged in a rebound.

Ian Scott made 24 saves to pick up his sixth-straight playoff win.

The Blades had a 1-0 lead after the first on Kirby Dach’s fourth goal of the playoffs.

Eric Florchuk scored early in the second period with the man advantage to give Saskatoon a 2-0 lead.

Maier made 29 saves in the loss.

The Raiders are up 2-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

The series shifts to Saskatoon for Game 3 on Tuesday.

