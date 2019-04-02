Sports
April 2, 2019 1:17 pm

Nolan Maier WHL’s March goalie of the month

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Nolan Maier just wants to give the Saskatoon Blades a chance to win.

Nolan Maier is being recognized for a perfect month between the pipes.

The Saskatoon Blades goaltender was named the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) goaltender of the month for March.

Maier posted nine wins with a 1.64 goals-against-average, and a .930 save percentage.

He also posted back-to-back shutouts against the Regina Pats and Red Deer Rebels as the Blades clinched second place in the Eastern Conference.

Maier has not lost at home since Jan. 12, 2019 in compiling a 36-10-6-0 record for the season, along with four shutouts.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they travel to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

