Prince Albert Raiders sweep Red Deer Rebels

The Prince Albert Raiders are moving on to the next round in the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs.

The Raiders beat the Red Deer Rebels 4-1 on Wednesday to sweep their first-round Eastern Conference series.

Jeff de Wit scored with 10 seconds left in the first period to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the lone goal of the second period as the teams went into the third period tied up at 1-1.

It was all Raiders after that.

Brett Leason scored his first goal of the playoffs 58 seconds into the third to give the Raiders the lead, and scored again at the 11:27 mark on the power play to put the Raiders up 3-1.

Cole Fonstad rounded out a three-point net with an empty-netter.

Ian Scott made 21 saves in net for the Raiders, while Ethan Anders stopped 31-of-34 shots in the loss.

Prince Albert won a playoff series for the first time since 2005.

The Raiders will now take on the Saskatoon Blades in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Dates for the series have not yet been announced.