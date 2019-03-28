Roykas-Marthinsen OT hero, Saskatoon Blades sweep Moose Jaw Warriors

Kristian Roykas-Marthinsen calls it one of the biggest goals he has ever scored.

Roykas-Marthinsen scored his first career Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff goal 4:36 into overtime as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 on Wednesday to sweep the first-round series.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades down Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2, take 3-0 series lead

“I felt like I had a step on their D so I went wide on him and just tried to sling a puck to the net and fortunately it went in,” Roykas-Marthinsen said.

“It might be one of my biggest goals ever.”

Max Gerlach, with his fifth goal, Tristen Robins, and Kirby Dach rounded out the scoring for Saskatoon.

Nolan Maier made 23 saves for the win.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades look to generate more offence against Moose Jaw Warriors

Luke Ormsby, Matthew Benson and Tristan Langan, who scored a shorthanded goal with 2:17 left in the third period to force overtime, replied for the Warriors.

Adam Evanoff stopped 44-of-48 shots he faced in net.

The Blades will take on the Prince Albert Raiders, the top team in the WHL during the regular season, in the Eastern Conference semifinals.