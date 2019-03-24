Saskatoon Blades take 2-0 series lead over Moose Jaw Warriors with 3-1 win Saturday

Max Gerlach scored his second goal of the night midway through the third period to give the Saskatoon Blades a 3-1 win and a 2-0 first-round series lead over the Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff action Saturday night.

Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades. Nolan Maier kicked out 21 shots for the win.

Carson Denomie found the back of the net for the Warriors. Adam Evanoff stopped 27-of-29 shots in defeat.

The Blades travel to Moose Jaw on Tuesday for Game 3.