March 27, 2019 9:11 am
Updated: March 27, 2019 9:12 am

Red Deer Rebels fall to Prince Albert Raiders 4-2

The Prince Albert Raiders are one win away from advancing to the next round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs.

The Raiders downed the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Tuesday to go up 3-0 in their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.

Noah Gregor had two goals, including the game-winner with 3:15 left to play in the third, for the Raiders.

Dan Hannoun, with a shorthanded goal, and Parker Kelly, into an empty net, also scored for Prince Albert.

Ian Scott stopped 14 of the 16 shots he faced for the win.

Brandon Hagel and Reese Johnson scored for the Rebels.

Ethan Anders made 38 saves in the loss.

Prince Albert can sweep the series on Wednesday in Red Deer.

