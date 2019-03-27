Sports
March 27, 2019 8:18 am

Saskatoon Blades down Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2, take 3-0 series lead

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Blades take a commanding 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference quarter-final series against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Saskatoon Blades / Supplied
Max Gerlach scored with 4:21 left in the third period as Saskatoon Blades edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff action.

Gerlach’s goal came with one second left on a 5-on-3 power play after the Warriors took back-to-back delay of game penalties.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades look to generate more offence against Moose Jaw Warriors

Kyle Crnkovic and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades, who hold a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference quarter-final match-up.

Nolan Maier made 22 saves for the win.

Keenan Taphorn and Carson Denomie scored for the Warriors.

Adam Evanoff had a busy night in net, stopping 37 of the 40 shots he faced.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades take 2-0 series lead over Moose Jaw Warriors with 3-1 win

The Blades can wrap up the first-round series when the teams meet Wednesday in Moose Jaw.

