Saskatoon Blades down Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2, take 3-0 series lead
Max Gerlach scored with 4:21 left in the third period as Saskatoon Blades edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff action.
Gerlach’s goal came with one second left on a 5-on-3 power play after the Warriors took back-to-back delay of game penalties.
READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades look to generate more offence against Moose Jaw Warriors
Kyle Crnkovic and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades, who hold a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference quarter-final match-up.
Nolan Maier made 22 saves for the win.
Keenan Taphorn and Carson Denomie scored for the Warriors.
Adam Evanoff had a busy night in net, stopping 37 of the 40 shots he faced.
READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades take 2-0 series lead over Moose Jaw Warriors with 3-1 win
The Blades can wrap up the first-round series when the teams meet Wednesday in Moose Jaw.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.