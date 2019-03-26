Saskatoon Blades look to generate more offence against Moose Jaw Warriors

Saskatoon Blades head coach Mitch Love believes there is room for improvement even though they hold a 2-0 lead in their Western Hockey League (WHL) Eastern Conference quarter-final against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The first two games were tight checking defensive affairs, with the teams combining for a total of nine goals.

Saskatoon is looking to generate more offence as the series shifts to Moose Jaw for the next two games.

Love said that includes having a better start to the games.

“I haven’t liked our first periods in both game one and game two so I think that’s going to be a big, big message to our group going into that building,” Love said.

“We know that they’re going to come out with some juice being at home and they’re going to want a big victory and so are we and we’ve got to play with a ton more desperation.”

The Blades did not score a first-period goal in either of the first two games, despite outshooting the Warriors in both contests.

Blades defenceman Dawson Davidson said they are playing hard, they just need to put it together for a full 60 minutes.

“You look back at those two games and they’ve outshot us in the first 10, 15 minutes and then near the end of the game, in the third period, we catch our legs and play good hockey,” Davidson said.

“We’re playing hard, we’re tracking, we’re communicating out there, and we’re a pretty dangerous team and tough to score on and creating a lot of offence.”

The Blades and Warriors take to the ice Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in Moose Jaw.