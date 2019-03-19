Saskatoon Blades defenceman Dawson Davidson reaches WHL milestone

You need talent, durability and a bit of luck to play 300 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Saskatoon Blades defenceman Dawson Davidson has all three.

The Moosomin, Sask., native became the newest member of the league’s 300-game club on Friday, when the Blades played their final regular season home game against the Prince Albert Raiders.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders finish off season with 3-1 win over Saskatoon Blades

Davidson credited teammates and coaches for reaching the milestone.

“I played with some really great teammates, and was coached by some really great coaches,” Davidson said. “I have a lot of people to thank for getting me to where I am today, and looking to cap it off with something special.”

The 20-year-old started his career in Kamloops, before being traded home to the Prairies.

He played 83 games for the Regina Pats before being acquired at the 2018 trade deadline by the Blades.

READ MORE: Regina Pats drop final season game 5-4 in shootout to Brandon Wheat Kings

The 2018-19 season has by far been Davidson’s best.

He played in all 68 games and finished with 75 points, tying for the league lead for blueliners with Josh Brook from the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Blades associate coach Ryan Marsh said reaching 300 games in the WHL is crazy and credited Davidson’s attitude for reaching that goal.

“It’s a credit to him to come in as a young player and find his way and then continue to be a really solid player throughout the course of his career,” Marsh said.

“He’s now one of the top defenceman in the league.”

READ MORE: Kelowna, Kamloops to play tie-breaker

Davidson said he has learned a lot in his final WHL season as he continues to grow.

“When you’re coming to the rink and enjoying yourself, you’re just going to go out with that positive attitude and it’s just going to spread to everyone else,” Davidson said.

The playoffs begin for Davidson and the Blades at home on Friday when they take on the Warriors in Game 1 of the First Round.