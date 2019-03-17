Prince Albert Raiders finish off season with 3-1 win over Saskatoon Blades

Noah Gregor’s second goal of the night stood up as the winner as the Prince Albert Raiders (54-10-2-2) beat the Saskatoon Blades (45-15-8-0) 3-1 in Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

The Raiders ended the regular season with a win over the Blades on Saturday night. 📲Get the recap on the Raiders App, or online here: https://t.co/a9LAdnVGGP 📸 @ApolloMedia11#GoRaidersGo pic.twitter.com/VRN7j6xOyh — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) March 17, 2019

Sean Montgomery rounded out the Raiders scoring with his 29th of the season.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders winger trying to triple points from last season

Max Gerlach scored the only goal for the Blades.

Raiders goalie Ian Scott kicked out 24 shots while Blades net minder Dorrin Luding made 29 saves in defeat.

It was the final game of their seasons as they gear towards playoffs.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades win streak hits 7 games

The Blades play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday night at home. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Raiders play Game 1 of their best-of-seven series on Friday as well, as they host the Red Deer Rebels. Game time is 7 p.m.