Regina Pats drop final season game 5-4 in shootout to Brandon Wheat Kings

Stelio Mattheos and Luka Burzan scored in the shootout to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings (31-29-4-4) 5-4 over the Regina Pats (19-45-1-3) in Western Hockey League (WHL) in Saturday night.

RECAP: Pats finish season with hard fought 5-4 shootout loss in Brandon Saturday. Details Here: https://t.co/t6fNsa3OsH#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/mMu7rcGcWA — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) March 17, 2019

Connor Gutenberg had a goal and three helpers while Braydyn Chizen, Linden McCorrister and Ben McCartney also scored in regulation for the Wheat Kings.

Ty Kolle scored twice for the Pats, while Carter Massier and Austin Pratt also scored.

Wheat Kings goalie Ethan Kruger made 34 saves in the win while Pats netminder Max Paddock kicked out 38 shots.

Neither team made the playoffs.