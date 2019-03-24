Prince Albert Raiders beat Red Deer Rebels 6-4 Saturday, take 2-0 series lead

Aliaksei Protas and Sergei Sapego had two goals and an assist apiece as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Red Deer Rebels 6-4 Saturday night to take the first two games of their first-round matchup in Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff action.

Brayden Pachal and Ozzy Wiesblatt also scored for the Raiders, who got 19 saves from Ian Scott. Forward Brett Leason was ejected at 3:50 of the second for checking from behind.

Brandon Hagel paced the Rebels offence with a hat trick. Chris Douglas also scored while Ethan Anders made 25 saves in a losing cause.

The Raiders will now travel to Red Deer to continue the series. Game 3 goes on Tuesday.