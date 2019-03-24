Prince Albert Raiders beat Red Deer Rebels 6-4 Saturday, take 2-0 series lead

Aliaksei Protas and Sergei Sapego had two goals and an assist apiece as the Prince Albert Raiders beat the Red Deer Rebels 6-4 Saturday night to take the first two games of their first-round matchup in Western Hockey League (WHL) playoff action.
Brayden Pachal and Ozzy Wiesblatt also scored for the Raiders, who got 19 saves from Ian Scott. Forward Brett Leason was ejected at 3:50 of the second for checking from behind.
READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders blank Red Deer Rebels 3-0 in WHL playoff opener
Brandon Hagel paced the Rebels offence with a hat trick. Chris Douglas also scored while Ethan Anders made 25 saves in a losing cause.
READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders finish off season with 3-1 win over Saskatoon Blades
The Raiders will now travel to Red Deer to continue the series. Game 3 goes on Tuesday.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.