Lethbridge Hurricanes fall 5-3 to Calgary Hitmen in Game 3

The Lethbridge Hurricanes dropped a 5-3 decision to the Calgary Hitmen in Game 3 of their opening-round WHL playoff series on Tuesday.

With the loss, Lethbridge now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 after picking up wins in Games 1 and 2 over the weekend.

The Hurricanes fell behind early after Calgary scored twice in the first five minutes of the first period courtesy of goals from Ryder Korczak and Carson Focht.

The Hitmen would pull ahead 3-0 midway through the second off a goal from Josh Prokop.

Back-to-back goals from Dylan Cozens and Zack Stringer pulled Lethbridge to within one after 40 minutes, but Calgary would restore their two-goal lead early in the third off a second goal from Focht to make it 4-2.

Cozens collected his second goal of the game midway through the third to bring the Hurricanes back within one again, but Calgary added an empty-net goal in the dying seconds to win by a two-goal margin.

Game 4 will take place in Calgary on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes’ loss in Game 3 also guarantees a Game 5 on Saturday back in Lethbridge. That game will be played at Nicholas Sheran Arena as the Enmax Centre will be playing host to the 2019 World Men’s Curling Championship.