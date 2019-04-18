Budweiser get to host CHL Canada/Russia series for a third time

Budweiser Gardens is set to host some high-level international hockey in the fall.

The Canadian Hockey League has selected the venue to be one of the six hosts for the annual Canada/Russia.

A team complied of some of the top OHLers will face off against a group of Russian junior hockey players for a pair of games in November, which also includes a stop in Kitchener on Nov. 7. This game is often considered a final opportunity for players to prove themselves to Hockey Canada ahead of the World Junior Selection Camp.

READ MORE: Pastrnak, Bruins down Leafs in Game 4

London will host the game on Nov. 11, nine years to the day since it last hosted the event. This will actually be the third time the downtown venue has hosted this game.

This will mark the 18th year the CHL has brought over a team from Russia face off against some of the top junior hockey players in the country.

London actually helped kick off event, hosting the inaugural game November 17, 2003, just over 13 months after the downtown venue opened its doors.

Last year, the Knights had three players participate, Evan Bouchard, Liam Foudy and Alex Formention. The Ontario portion of the event was hosted by Sarnia and Oshawa.