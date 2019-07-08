Regina man, 30, facing mischief and weapon charges

The Regina Police Service say a 30-year-old Regina man is facing mischief and weapon charges following an incident on Friday night.

Police say the man was allegedly carrying a weapon and was causing damage to a property in the area of 5th Avenue and Athol Street shortly before midnight.

When police arrived to the scene, the suspect dropped his weapon and ran to the 1100 block of Athol Street where he climbed onto the roof of a garage, police say.

The man eventually climbed down and was arrested.

Eric Charles Favel is charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Favel will appear in court on Aug. 15.