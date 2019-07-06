Relief may be on the way for Roxodus ticket holders

Roxodus ticket holders might be catching a break after all.

An Eventbrite spokesperson told Global News that they have plans to get customers their money back.

“We have set up an Eventbrite-funded Fan Relief Program to make all Roxodus ticket holders whole while we continue to aggressively pursue the return of funds from the festival’s creators.”

Eventbrite said ticket holders can expect to see a refund on their credit card or bank statement within seven business days.

A spokesperson also said they attempted to secure funds back from Roxodus organizers multiple times, but received no indication that they would refund ticket holders.

This comes after a former partner with the company behind Roxodus is addressing what he called “rumours” swirling after the Ontario rock festival was cancelled just over a week before it was supposed to happen.

Mike Dunphy, who said his role at MF Live involved talent buying and operations, issued a statement on Friday amid an uproar over refunds for tickets.

“I did not sign contracts, issue cheques or control funds received from ticket sales,” he said in the statement.

“I have not stolen monies as widely rumoured on social media.”

Murphy went on: “I was not involved with any decisions regarding the Roxodus Music Festival at the time of its cancellation.

“Eventbrite is the ticketing partner with whom Roxodus sold tickets. They alone have all purchaser information.”

He concluded: “Since I am not in control of financial items regarding Roxodus, I cannot communicate the plans for refunds.”

Dunphy has been named in numerous reports as a partner in MF Live, the company that was putting on Roxodus before it was cancelled over concerns about rainy weather at its venue, the Edenvale Airport in Clearview Township, Ont., according to the festival’s website.

Initially, that website carried a message saying information about ticket refunds would be “released shortly.”

However, that message had disappeared from the website as of Thursday — one day after the Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating an ex-employee behind the festival.

