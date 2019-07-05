Mike Dunphy, ex-Roxodus organizer, says he’s not involved with festival refunds

A former partner with the company behind Roxodus is addressing what he called “rumours” swirling after the Ontario rock festival was cancelled just over a week before it was supposed to happen.

Mike Dunphy, who said his role at MF Live involved talent buying and operations, issued a statement on Friday amid an uproar over refunds for tickets to a festival that was to feature Aerosmith, Kid Rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others.

“I did not sign contracts, issue cheques or control funds received from ticket sales,” he said in the statement.

“I have not stolen monies as widely rumoured on social media.”

Murphy went on: “I was not involved with any decisions regarding the Roxodus Music Festival at the time of its cancellation.

“Eventbrite is the ticketing partner with whom Roxodus sold tickets. They alone have all purchaser information.”

He concluded: “Since I am not in control of financial items regarding Roxodus, I cannot communicate the plans for refunds.”

Dunphy has been named in numerous reports as a partner in MF Live, the company that was putting on Roxodus before it was cancelled over concerns about rainy weather at its venue, the Edenvale Airport in Clearview Township, Ont., according to the festival’s website.

Initially, that website carried a message saying information about ticket refunds would be “released shortly.”

However, that message had disappeared from the website as of Thursday — one day after the Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating an ex-employee behind the festival.

Police have not made clear the nature of their investigation or provided any details. They didn’t say whether the probe is tied to Roxodus’ cancellation.

Dunphy isn’t the only person behind the Roxodus festival, however.

Fab Loranger is the principal at MF Live, and Dunphy’s former partner. He hasn’t responded to Global News’ request for comment.

Eventbrite issued a tweet Friday saying that the company has been in contact with Roxodus organizers with regard to issuing refunds since the event was cancelle.d

“We have a legal process to follow, but hope to have an update for attendees soon,” the company said.

