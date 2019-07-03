Roxodus music festival cancelled, organizers say

Organizers of the highly-anticipated Roxodus music festival say the event has been cancelled.

The event, which boasted a lineup with Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, announced the cancellation of the four-day show for Clearview Township on Wednesday morning.

It was scheduled for July 11 to 14.

“During the past couple of months, our venue at Edenvale Airport has battled tremendous rainy weather that has impacted our ability to produce the festival,” organizers said on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival this year … Information about ticket refunds will be released shortly.”

