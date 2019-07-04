Cancelled Roxodus music festival removes reference to ticket refunds on website

The website for the music festival Roxodus has removed any mention of a refund for ticket holders, just one day after the Ontario Provincial Police said it is investigating a former employee behind the event that was abruptly cancelled.

As ticket holders anxiously awaited word on refunds for a festival that boasted a lineup of Aerosmith, Kid Rock, and Nickelback, the Roxodus website removed the sentence “information about ticket refunds will be shortly.”

Screenshots taken of the website Thursday show no mention of how people can get their hands on their money back.

Excited concertgoers are extremely upset by the cancellation and say they are out thousands of dollars.

“The disappointment is huge and the financial worry is agonizing,” Carla Gilbin told Global News.

The self-employed mother of two purchased four-day passes for her and her husband, she said.

“For just the four-day pass, camping, and trailer, the total loss is $3,000. This doesn’t include lost wages which is roughly another $5,000 between us all,” Gilbin said, adding she has tried to reach Roxodus organizers but hasn’t received a response.

The event which also featured groups like Matthew Good, Big Wreck and I Mother Earth, was scheduled for July 11 to 14 in Clearview Township before being cancelled early Wednesday.

MF Live Inc. said in a statement that “rainy weather” was to blame for the cancellation.

“During the past couple of months, our venue at Edenvale Airport has battled tremendous rainy weather that has impacted our ability to produce the festival,” the statement said. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival this year

Global News reached out to spokespeople for the event regarding the removal of the line, they have not responded to our question.

Meantime, Fab Loranger, Principal at MF Live Inc. has also not responded to our request for comment.

Global News has also attempted to contact Loranger’s former partner, Mike Dunphy, who, according to multiple sources close to the concert, recently left MF Live Inc.

Questions about refunds come as the OPP have confirmed to Global News they have opened an investigation into a former employee of MF Live.

“Tickets were being sold up until the morning of the cancellation statement and they encouraged us to load wristbands after trying to sell the plot of land,” Gilban said, adding she and others are considering a class-action lawsuit if they do not get their money back.

“We want a refund 100 per cent. No waiting, no reports, no burden of proof on us who have been duped. Roxodus needs to step up and do the right thing.”

The all-ages festival was to take place at the Edenvale Aerodrome in a 420-acre space at a private airport just northwest of Barrie.

A four-day VIP pass for the event cost $639, not including taxes and fees, while a single-day general admission pass went for $129, plus taxes and fees.

Meanwhile, attendees who were planning to camp in either an RV or tent would potentially pay between $219, plus fees and taxes, to $1,600 for a lakeside spot.

Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures implored the event organizers to return the money to ticket holders.

“It’s unfortunate for the volunteers and the vendors that would have been working at this event; the service clubs that were going to be involved in selling tickets and that type of thing,” Measures told Global News.

“Certainly there’s a lot of people in our community who are going to be impacted by this.”