Police lay additional charges on Moncton man in alleged connection to car collisions

A 34-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is facing six charges in alleged connection with two collisions that occurred last week in Cocagne, and on Highway 15 near Lakeville.

Mathieu Joseph Paul Leger was initially charged with driving while prohibited following two separate car crashes, which he was involved in on June 30.

According to authorities, Southeast District RCMP were called to the scene of the first collision near the Cocagne Marina at around 4:50 p.m. A car had rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

About 15 minutes later, police received a second report that a car of the same description had been involved in another collision, and that the suspect fled the scene on foot after his car went off the road and into the ditch.

Police Dog Services were called in and police said in a press release that the man was arrested on Highway 15 moments later.

On Wednesday, five additional charges were laid against Leger including uttering threats, resisting arrest, breach of probation, failing to provide a breath sample and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Leger is currently in custody and is scheduled to return to Moncton provincial court on July 15.