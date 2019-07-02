N.B. RCMP lay charges against 3 men over alleged lobster theft worth $250K
Three men are facing charges after 48 crates of lobster were reportedly stolen from a New Brunswick storage facility.
RCMP say the lobster — valued at more than $250,000 — was reportedly stolen on June 26.
The men were arrested after an officer stopped to help the driver of a broken-down cube van, which was carrying a large quantity of improperly stored lobster.
Investigations are ongoing in Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.
