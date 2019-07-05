Vancouver’s Powell Street Festival moves to avoid displacing homeless camp

Vancouver’s annual festival celebrating Japanese culture is moving from its traditional home in Oppenheimer Park due to a large number of homeless campers currently occupying the space.

Festival organizers say they made the decision not because they had to but out of respect for people with nowhere else to go.

“We’re historically displaced people and we don’t want to take part in displacing vulnerable people,” said Powell Street Festival executive director Emiko Morita.

The Powell Street Festival, which takes place on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, is now in its 43rd year.

The event is located in the historic heart of the city’s Japanese community, once known as Paueru Gai. Oppenheimer Park once served as the home field of the city’s fabled championship baseball team, the Vancouver Asahi.

The area’s demographics changed significantly following the forced internment of Japanese-Canadians during the Second World War.

In recent years, the park has become a popular destination for the homeless; a large homeless camp formed in 2014, and the number of tents has grown again in 2018 and 2019, with some 87 counted on Thursday night.

“There is a growing number of people living in Oppenheimer Park, and as the weather gets warmer, the tents are increasing. We don’t want to displace the people living there,” said Morita.

“The homelessness issue is provincewide, but I think in Oppenheimer Park, we’re really seeing how many people are in need of safe, stable housing.”

The city has previously said outreach workers visit the park daily to offer support to homeless campers and help connect people with housing.

People living in tents were also temporarily cleared out of the park in April when parks staff said they needed to fertilize and reseed the grass.

The change in location, however, won’t stop the festival from going ahead.

Morita said it will instead take place on neighbouring streets, and that the public is invited to come down and take in the free festival, which includes music, art, martial arts displays and Japanese food.