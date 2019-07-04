Edmonton Oilers sign Philip Broberg to entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Philip Broberg to an entry-level contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Broberg was the Oilers’ first pick, 8th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

The 18-year-old spent most of last season in the Swedish Allsvenskan League with AIK. While there, he recorded nine points and 14 penalty minutes in 41 games. He also spent eight games with AIK J-20 in the Swedish SuperElit League where he posted eight points.

In 2019, the 6’4″, 197-pound defenceman represented Sweden a the World Under 18 Hockey Championship where he scored two goals and recorded four assists for six points. He also had six penalty minutes and +2 plus-minus rating in seven games. His performance in the championship won him best defenceman honours.

The #Oilers have signed d-man & 2019 8th-overall selection Philip Broberg to an entry-level contract! https://t.co/erceZ3OvBr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 4, 2019

Broberg also represented Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. In four games, he recorded one assist.

Broberg will be a familiar sight to Oilers fans who attended the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Describing him as a “standout” in the tournament, the Oilers said Broberg posted four points — three goals and one assist — and had a +4 plus-minus rating. He led defencemen with goals scored and ranked second among defencemen in tournament scoring.

No announcement has been made yet on whether Broberg will return to Sweden or play for the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs, who hold his CHL rights, in the upcoming season.