Edmonton Oilers sign forward Patrick Russell to contract extension, announce Gretzky is staying on

The Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Patrick Russell will be with the team through the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old was signed to a one-year contract extension.

Russell appeared in 51 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL. He registered 40 points — 18 goals, 22 assists — 32 penalty minutes and a +30 plus/minus rating, ranking him second on the team.

In 10 playoff games he posted seven points — two goals, five assists — four penalty minutes and a +3 plus/minus rating.

The six-foot-one, 205-pound forward has appeared in 187 career AHL games over three seasons.

Russell also played in six games with the Oilers last season. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 17, 2018 against the Calgary Flames.

He’s also represented his home country of Denmak internationally, most recently at the 2019 World Hockey Championship. He has appeared in that tournament three times.

The Oilers originally signed Russell as a free agent on May 9, 2016.

On Tuesday, the Oilers also announced via Twitter that Keith Gretzky will remain with the team in the role of assistant manager. Gretzky served as interim general manager after the team fired Peter Chiarelli in January.

Gretzky told Oilers NOW with Bob Stauffer on Tuesday that he’ll stay on to run the Bakersfield Condors as their general manager.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he said.

He also said he’d be staying in Edmonton and will work under new GM Ken Holland.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for myself, you know, to learn from somebody else who’s been in the game for so long and had success so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Gretzky joined the organization in 2016 when he was appointed assistant general manager to the team. He previously worked in Boston with the Bruins, and with former Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli.