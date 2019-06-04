Sports
June 4, 2019 2:24 pm

Oilers captain Connor McDavid mum on recovery from scary knee injury

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
A A

Connor McDavid didn’t want to answer questions about his knee. The brace hugging his left leg and an accompanying limp said enough.

Speaking at a promotional event Tuesday morning, the Edmonton Oilers captain declined to discuss his recovery from the injury he suffered after crashing into a goal post during his team’s season finale against the Calgary Flames on April 6.

Driving to the net with the puck, he was tripped by Flames defenceman Mark Giordano and McDavid’s left leg slammed into the Flames’ goal post.

Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid crashes into Calgary Flames Goalie Mike Smith (41) and the net during the second period of an NHL game where the Calgary Flames hosted the Edmonton Oilers on April 6, 2019, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Story continues below

X-rays came back negative, but the results of a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the knee’s PCL ligament.

The Oilers announced at the time the two-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL’s top scorer wouldn’t require surgery.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid is on the road to recovery, Edmonton Oilers say

The brace on McDavid’s leg Tuesday was clearly visible under his black pants, stretching from halfway up his calf to the mid-point of his thigh.

He wouldn’t say how rehabilitation has been going or if he’s been on the ice.

Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, left, has his knee tended too after crashing into Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, April 6, 2019.

.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
NHL: APR 06 Oilers at Flames

Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) holds his leg after crashing into the Calgary Flames net on April 6, 2019, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid, centre, is helped off the ice after crashing into Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, April 6, 2019.

.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The 22-year-old was on hand at the event as part of his role as an ambassador for Canada Tire Jumpstart Charities to surprise a group of kids at a new playground in Toronto’s north end.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Tire Jumpstart
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid injury
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Hockey
Knne injury
mcdavid injury
McDavid PCL ligament
NHL
PCL ligament tear

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.