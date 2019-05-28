Sports May 28 2019 1:02pm 01:24 Edmonton Oilers name Dave Tippett new head coach The search is over. Dave Tippett has been named the new head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. GM Ken Holland said the list started at 15 people and Tippett was always the leading candidate. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5325720/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5325720/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?