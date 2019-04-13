Sports
Connor McDavid is on the road to recovery, Edmonton Oilers say

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, has his knee tended too after crashing into Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Saturday, April 6, 2019. McDavid will begin rehabilitating his leg immediately, the Edmonton Oilers announced late Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Edmonton Oilers have released an update on Connor McDavid’s Apr. 6 injury in Calgary.

Connor McDavid was injured early in the second period of the team’s 3-1 victory.

“The Edmonton Oilers medical staff, in collaboration with top orthopedic specialists, have determined a rehabilitation protocol for Connor which will begin immediately,” a release from the organization said.

The release did not say exactly what McDavid’s injury was.

Driving to the net with the puck, he was tripped by Flames defenceman Mark Giordano, his left leg slamming into the Flames’ goal post.

He didn’t rise from the ice until Zack Kassian and head medical trainer T.D. Forss carried him off.

McDavid thought the injury was serious after it happened, and said, “to be honest, I thought my leg was in two pieces when I was sitting on the ice.”

McDavid had an MRI on Apr. 7, but the results have not been made public.

Giordano received a penalty for the trip.

The Oilers went 35-38-9 on the season.

