Connor McDavid is on the road to recovery, Edmonton Oilers say

The Edmonton Oilers have released an update on Connor McDavid’s Apr. 6 injury in Calgary.

Connor McDavid was injured early in the second period of the team’s 3-1 victory.

“The Edmonton Oilers medical staff, in collaboration with top orthopedic specialists, have determined a rehabilitation protocol for Connor which will begin immediately,” a release from the organization said.

The release did not say exactly what McDavid’s injury was.

Driving to the net with the puck, he was tripped by Flames defenceman Mark Giordano, his left leg slamming into the Flames’ goal post.

READ MORE: McDavid injured, Draisaitl nets 50th in Edmonton Oilers finale

He didn’t rise from the ice until Zack Kassian and head medical trainer T.D. Forss carried him off.

McDavid thought the injury was serious after it happened, and said, “to be honest, I thought my leg was in two pieces when I was sitting on the ice.”

READ MORE: McDavid to have MRI, says he’d be ‘a complete loser’ to not be frustrated by Edmonton Oilers’ season

McDavid had an MRI on Apr. 7, but the results have not been made public.

"We're still evaluating it but it's not as serious as we thought." Nicholson on McDavid's MRI results following the #Oilers captain's leg injury on Saturday — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 8, 2019

Giordano received a penalty for the trip.

The Oilers went 35-38-9 on the season.