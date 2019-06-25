Edmonton Oilers make offers to Jesse Puljujarvi and Jujhar Khaira, walk away from Rattie and Rieder

The Edmonton Oilers have issued a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi, even though the player’s agent has said he’ll never play for the team again.

Markus Lehto, Puljujarvi’s agent, told the Oilers that if they don’t trade the player, he’ll go play in Europe.

The Oilers retain Puljujarvi’s NHL rights by extending the offer.

Puljujarvi, 21, has bounced back-and-forth between the minors and the NHL since being drafted fourth overall in 2016. He has 37 points in 139 career games. His season ended in March when he had double hip surgery.

The Oilers also made a qualifying to winger Jujhar Khaira. Khaira, 24, had three goals and 18 points in 60 games in 2018/19.

Ty Rattie, Tobias Rieder, Colin Larkin, Tyler Vesel and Robin Norell did not get offers and will become unrestricted free agents.