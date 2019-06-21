Edmonton Oilers select Philip Broberg 8th overall at NHL Draft

The Edmonton Oilers selected Swedish defenceman Philip Broberg with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver on Friday night.

Broberg, who turns 18 on June 25, is an elite skater who is highly skilled. However, his critics have said he needs to improve his hockey IQ.

“Me and my coach in AIK worked really hard on my defensive game to get stronger in the corners and in front of the net,” Broberg explained. “I see myself as a two-way defender. I really like to use my skating, but I still want to be a guy you can trust in the D zone.”

Listen below: Philip Broberg talks to 630 CHED after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers.

The left shot was named top defenceman at the World Under-18 tournament played in Sweden in April. He helped Sweden win the gold medal. At the Gretzky-Hlinka Cup in Edmonton last summer, he had three goals and an assist in five games.

“That tournament was big for me and my team as well,” Broberg said.

Broberg, who checks in at six-foot-two and 200 pounds, played for AIK in the Swedish second division in 2018-19.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers announce new associate coach Jim Playfair

The New Jersey Devils started the night by taking Jack Hughes first overall. Kaapo Kakko went second to the New York Rangers.

Fort Saskatchewan’s Kirby Dach, who plays for the Saskatoon Blades, was taken third by the Chicago Blackhawks.

READ MORE: Chicago Blackhawks select Alberta player Kirby Dach 3rd overall at NHL Entry Draft

Rounds two through seven will be held Saturday.

Watch below: Some videos about the 2019 NHL Draft.