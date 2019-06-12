Edmonton Oilers extend Bakersfield coach Jay Woodcroft for two years

The Edmonton Oilers and Jay Woodcroft have agreed on a two-year contract extension to keep him as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

In his first season as head coach of the Oilers’ affiliate, Woodcroft led them to the first playoff birth and Western Conference championship in franchise history. They also rode a 17 game win streak last season, the second-longest in AHL history.

As a coach in the NHL, Woodcroft has been a part of over 500 regular season wins, five Western Conference titles, three President’s Trophies and a Stanley Cup championship in 2008 with Detroit.

He will work under the management of Oilers Assistant General Manager, Keith Gretzky, who will oversee Bakersfield as part of his new role with the franchise.

The 42-year-old’s contract runs through the end of the 2021-22 season.