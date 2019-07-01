Edmonton Oilers add goalie Mike Smith in NHL free agency

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Mike Smith to a one-year contract.

Smith, 37, played with the Calgary Flames last season, going 23-16-2 with an .898 save percentage and a 2.72 goals against average. He played for new Oilers coach Dave Tippett with the Arizona Coyotes from 2011 to 2017.

Smith has appeared in 571 career games, posting 243 wins and a .912 save percentage.

Up front, the Oilers are bringing back right-winger Alex Chiasson. He made the Oilers team on a professional tryout contract last fall and wound up scoring 22 goals. His deal is for two years worth a reported $2.15-million per season.

The Oilers also get Markus Granlund for one year at $1.3-million. Granlund, 26, had 12 goals and 22 points in 77 games with the Vancouver Canucks last season.

“I think I can play good defensively and good offensively too. I think I’m a two-way player,” Granlund said. “A couple years back, I was able to score 19 goals. Hopefully I can do that again.”

The Oilers agreed to a two-year deal with forward Jujhar Khaira, who was a restricted free agent. Khaira, who will turn 25 in August, has played 154 career games for the Oilers. He had three goals and 18 points last season.

The Oilers also signed forward Tomas Jurco to a one-year contract. He was drafted by Oilers general manager Ken Holland in Detroit in 2011. Jurco, 26, has played 201 NHL games but spent all of last season in the minors.