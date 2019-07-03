CHCH files integrity complaint against Coun. Sam Merulla, councillor to file CRTC complaint

Hamilton’s CHCH News has filed a complaint with the city’s integrity commissioner against Councillor Sam Merulla.

This comes after the Ward 4 councillor criticized TV reporter Diana Weeks on Twitter after a group of people protested outside Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s home last Friday.

Merulla tweeted, “Thanks to your incompetence and incomplete reporting, my daughter, wife, and assistant were threatened. You are a poor excuse for a reporter. Next time provide my comments rather than cut and paste —“, ending the tweet with with a profanity.

The tweet was in reference to media reports about last week’s council meeting in which Merulla and members of the LGBTQ community engaged in a heated argument over violence at the Hamilton Pride event on June 15.

Merulla agitated those in the audience by criticizing a group of Pride supporters in pink masks who blocked far-right extremists holding inflammatory signs during the celebration at Gage Park.

In turn, Merulla tells CHML News that he not only “looks forward” to the integrity commissioner’s investigation, he is going to file a complaint with the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) against CHCH for airing an “incomplete and inaccurate story.”

Merulla says the CHCH story, in which he was not interviewed by the reporter, led to deaths against him, his family, his assistant.

Mayor Eisenberger on Merulla: “I chastised both coun. Merulla and the members in the gallery for shouting out the way they did. I asked Councillor Merulla to stop talking, to not continue to agitate the issue and I asked the gallery to stop shouting out and screaming …(1/3) — Diana Weeks (@dweeks_CHCHnews) June 27, 2019

He calls the integrity complaint “a joke” and “an embarrassment,” adding that he “would be surprised if the integrity commissioner takes it.”

Merulla has since deactivated both of his Twitter accounts, but says it is not related to the tweet at the centre of the integrity commissioner complaint.

CHCH has not responded to a request for comment.

